Police closed a town centre street this evening (Tuesday, June 21) after a lorry broke down.

Officers used police vehicles and signs to block both ends of St Paul's Street in Stamford where the small lorry had stopped.

The closure was to prevent other vehicles overtaking, after drivers doing so experienced 'near-misses'.

The broken down lorry in St Paul's Street, Stamford was being recovered by Crouch

The lorry was being recovered by Crouch at about 8.45pm with the road due to reopen to traffic tonight.