Police have closed a town road following a crash this morning (September 24).

Emergency services were called after a collision between a van driver and motorcyclist on the junction of Arran Road and Casterton Road.

The motorcyclist, who was riding a bike with a rear L-plate, sustained minor injuries.

A crash between a van driver and motorcyclist in Stamford

Police remain at the scene and have closed Casterton Road (the B1081 Old Great North Road) in both directions on the town-side of the Arran Road junction.