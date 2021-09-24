Home   News   Article

Police close Casterton Road in Stamford after van and motorbike crash

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 12:48, 24 September 2021
 | Updated: 13:49, 24 September 2021

Police have closed a town road following a crash this morning (September 24).

Emergency services were called after a collision between a van driver and motorcyclist on the junction of Arran Road and Casterton Road.

The motorcyclist, who was riding a bike with a rear L-plate, sustained minor injuries.

A crash between a van driver and motorcyclist in Stamford
Police remain at the scene and have closed Casterton Road (the B1081 Old Great North Road) in both directions on the town-side of the Arran Road junction.

