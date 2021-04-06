Seven weeks of roadworks began today (Tuesday, April 6) as repairs to Stamford's ageing sewage system got underway.

Anglian Water is carrying out the work, which has closed Priory Road at the roundabout with St Leonard's Street and Brazenose Lane, and from the Morrison's roundabout and Pinfold Lane junctions.

St Leonard’s Street will also be closed at the Priory Road end, with access only from St George’s Street. The current one-way system along St George’s Street will be reversed.

A digger ready for action at the junction of Cherryholt Road and Priory Road in Stamford

St Leonard’s Street car park, run by South Kesteven District Council, will be closed.

Anglian Water has said residents will still be able to use their taps and flush their toilets as normal while the 50-year-old sewer under St Leonard’s Street is relined.