Roadworks are closing the route from Wittering to the A47 with more work in the village planned for later in the month.

The entire length of Old Oundle Road, which links the village with the A47, is to be resurfaced from today (Monday July 15).

Work is expected to affect daytime traffic only from 8am until 6pm, although it may remain closed to traffic at other times.

The work is scheduled to be completed by Monday July 22.

Drivers are being warned to drive more slowly in this area because of an increased risk of skidding caused by loose chippings.

Church Road in Wittering is due to have work carried out from July 25 until July 30.