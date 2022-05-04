A town centre road is closed while scaffolding is removed from a building.

Scaffolding went up over Stamford Hotel in St Mary's Street, Stamford, at the start of the year.

Owner Sutherland Walk Developments, based at Rock House in Stamford, is converting the former shops and businesses into a house and three flats.

St Mary's Street in Stamford is closed

St Mary's Street is closed from the St Mary's Hill junction towards Stamford Arts Centre and according to information published by Lincolnshire County Council, could remain so until May 15.

A statue of Lady Justice, which was on top of Stamford Hotel, is being cleaned and will be returned.