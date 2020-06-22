St George's Street in Stamford closed today for 5 months while M&S gets a new roof
Published: 06:00, 22 June 2020
Repairs to Marks and Spencer's roof in Stamford start today (Monday, June 22), closing a road outside for five months.
St George's Street will be shut to allow the M&S Simply Food store to have a new pitched roof, a new flat roof over part of the building, and some repairs to the stonework.
Wates Smartspace is carrying out the work, with its roofers and builders using scaffolding and a hoist.
