St George's Street in Stamford closed today for 5 months while M&S gets a new roof

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 06:00, 22 June 2020

Repairs to Marks and Spencer's roof in Stamford start today (Monday, June 22), closing a road outside for five months.

St George's Street will be shut to allow the M&S Simply Food store to have a new pitched roof, a new flat roof over part of the building, and some repairs to the stonework.

Wates Smartspace is carrying out the work, with its roofers and builders using scaffolding and a hoist.

