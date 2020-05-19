St Peter's Street in Stamford town centre closed for Anglian Water roadworks
Published: 15:12, 19 May 2020
| Updated: 15:18, 19 May 2020
A town centre road is closed until Friday while Anglian Water carries out work on the pipes below ground.
St Peter's Street in Stamford is closed to through traffic in both directions, although access for residents is still possible.
People can use West Street and Scotgate as an alternative route to and from the A6121 Tinwell Road.
