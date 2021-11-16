A1 closed between Norman Cross and Orton Southgate after vehicle fire
Published: 16:12, 16 November 2021
| Updated: 16:13, 16 November 2021
A vehicle fire is causing severe delays to drivers as space is being made for an air ambulance to land.
The A1 has been closed in both directions between Norman Cross and Orton Southgate to allow room for an air ambulance to land, following a lorry fire.
There are severe delays of 26 minutes with queues stretching back 12 miles as vehicles travel at an average speed of five mph.