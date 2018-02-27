Road closure after collision on corner of St Leonard’s Street and Brazenose Lane in Stamford

Have your say

There has been a collision involving two vehicles on the corner of Wharf Road and St Leonard’s Street in Stamford.

The white Peugeot van and a Nissan Navara pickup truck collided around 3.30pm today (February 27).

Three were no injuries in the collision.

The section of St Leonard’s street between where the collision took place and the mini-roundabout on the corner of Brazenose Lane has been closed while debris and oil is cleared from the road.

If you have information about the collision call police on 101 quoting incident reference number 254 of February 27.