The closure of a road between Stamford and Barnack has been causing heavier traffic on the town's roads.

A stretch of the B1443 at Pilsgate has been closed this week while the gas network company Cadent connects homes to the main supply.

As a result of the closure, more vehicles have been using Uffington Road in Stamford and long queues have been forming at around 9am and 5pm.

Roadworks (9950847)

Work started on Tuesday (May 7) and the closure looks set to continue until Friday (May 10).

Further delays are expected on Stamford Road, Pilsgate on May 20 to May 23 when there will be traffic lights used while more gas work is completed.

Uffington Road in Barnack will also have traffic lights in place for two weeks from June 3 for two weeks while kerb, drainage, street light and footpath work is carried out by the new homes development.

Following this there will be a one-week road closure of Uffington Road for road surfacing and white lines in the area of the development site.