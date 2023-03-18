Road closures come into force today (Saturday, March 17) as rides start to arrive ahead of Stamford's Mid-Lent Fair starting on Monday.

The fair rides will roll into town tomorrow on Mothering Sunday, as always, with the fair being officially opened on Monday by the deputy mayor Andy Croft at 6pm, by the waltzers in Broad Street.

Whether you want to brave the white-knuckle rides, tuck into some sticky candyfloss or try your hand at hooking a duck, there will be something for everyone.

Tom Richardson took this photo of the Mid-Lent Fair last year

Attractions will be in Broad Street, Star Lane, Red Lion Square, Sheep Market, Castle Dyke and Bath Row, until Saturday, March 25, when they move onto Grantham.

Council leader Kelham Cooke (Con) said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming the Mid-Lent Fair to Stamford and Grantham once again.

“The fairs are a colourful part of our tradition and always hugely popular with residents and visitors alike.

Flying high at the fair

“With over 100 rides and attractions for all ages to enjoy, it will be wonderful to see fantastic entertainment right here on our doorsteps."

Road closures and restrictions will be in place during the fair.

Saturday, March 18, 5pm, to Sunday, March 26, 6am: Bath Row Car Park, Gooches Court Car Park, Castle Dyke, Sheepmarket.

Sunday, March 19, 8am, to Sunday, March 26, 6am: Castle Street, Red Lion Square.

Sunday, March 19, midday, to Sunday, March 26, 6am: Broad Street, Star Lane, Newgates, Red Lion Street.

Friday, March 17, 5pm, to Sunday, March 26, 8am: Top portion of Cattlemarket Car Park.

Jenson Smith takes a flight at the 2022 Mid-Lent Fair

There will be no collections of garden waste at Cattlemarket Car Park on Saturday, March 18 and 25.

The fair then moves to the Market Place in Grantham on Sunday, March 26 and runs until Wednesday, March 29.