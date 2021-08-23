A main road is to close overnight while a new supermarket is being built.

A contractor for Aldi will be working in Uffington Road, Stamford, from today (Monday, August 23) with the work continuing into October.

This will mean the road - also known as the A1175 - will be closed at night for one week from October 15 between the Morrisons roundabout and the Newstead Lane corner. A diversion will be put in place for drivers.

Aldi is being built off Uffington Road, Stamford

There will be temporary traffic lights on September 23 and 24, and from October 4 to 15, which will be manually controlled at peak times to reduce congestion.

All other times there will be a footpath closure with no effect on road traffic.

The roadworks have been authorised by Lincolnshire County Council.

Aldi is being built on the former Gilman's site off Uffington Road and is due to open to customers in November.

The metal building frame has been constructed and the roof fitted.