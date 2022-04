More news, no ads

Work has begun to resurface a busy town road that has been blighted by potholes.

Contractors for Lincolnshire County Council moved in last night (Monday, April 11) on Wharf Road in Stamford and will continue until Friday (April 15).

Wharf Road will be closed at night between Brownlow Street and Gas Lane.

Contractors in Wharf Road, Stamford, on Monday evening