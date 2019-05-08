Road near Stamford closed until Friday
Part of the B1443 between Stamford and Barnack is closed for gas works.
Cadent says the affected area concerns Stamford Road in Pilsgate.
Work started yesterday and the closure looks set to continue until Friday.
The work involves laying a new domestic service 8m from the mains in the carriageway, opposite Ragstone House on Stamford Road.
The company said: "Cadent are carrying out essential works in the road to connect properties to the gas network. We do this to ensure they can access energy from their chosen gas supplier."
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.