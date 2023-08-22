A main road has been closed due to a vehicle fire.

Four miles of the A43 was blocked with stationary traffic between Fineshade and Deene yesterday morning (Monday, August 21) after a vehicle caught on fire.

The HGV was parked in a layby when it caught alight and was carrying a large amount of wheat.

The A43 at Duddington. Photo: Google

The grass bank also caught fire and firefighters had concerns it would spread to the vehicle’s trailer.

Crews extinguished the blaze but there was a large amount of engine oil, hydraulic oil and diesel which had spilt onto the road.

Firefighters continued to monitor temperatures of the vehicle throughout the day and left the scene at 3pm in the hands of North Northamptonshire Highways for the road closure and clean up.

The North Northamptonshire emergency highways team today (August 22) says the road is still not safe to reopen.

Traffic is being diverted.