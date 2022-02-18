Tinwell Road in Stamford partially blocked by tree blown down by Storm Eunice
Published: 12:51, 18 February 2022
| Updated: 13:48, 18 February 2022
A main road in Stamford has been partly blocked by a fallen tree.
The tree came down at lunchtime today (Friday, February 18) during the strong winds of Storm Eunice.
A tree is also down in Greatford Road, Stamford, according to police.
The storm is due to reach a peak this afternoon.
Several attractions have had to close today - click here for details.
Trains have been cancelled and Stamford College has closed.
If you see storm damage send photos or details to suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk