A main road in Stamford has been partly blocked by a fallen tree.

The tree came down at lunchtime today (Friday, February 18) during the strong winds of Storm Eunice.

A tree is also down in Greatford Road, Stamford, according to police.

The storm is due to reach a peak this afternoon.

Trains have been cancelled and Stamford College has closed.

A tree has come down partially blocking Tinwell Road close to Roman Bank in Stamford

If you see storm damage send photos or details to suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk