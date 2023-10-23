A town centre street will remain closed to traffic after a publican applied to extend his pavement licence.

Paten and Co will continue to use Crown Street in Stamford as a space for outdoor tables and seating.

The road has been closed to traffic since 2020 when owner Michael Thurlby was first granted permission to use the space as a “beer garden”.

His application to extend the licence for 12 months has been approved by Lincolnshire County Council following a public consultation.

A council spokesperson said: “The café licence has been approved and those who made comment during the process have had contact from the council.

“We have decided to make the café licence 24/7 to resolve the ongoing issue of the removal of the furniture. Stamford Town Council, the fire service, police, local highways and local councillors are all happy with the café licence.”

Mr Thurlby believes the outdoor seating and planting has improved the look of Crown Street and would like to see more of the town become pedestrianised.