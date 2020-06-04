St George's Street in Stamford to close for 5 months while M&S gets a new roof
Published: 10:29, 04 June 2020
| Updated: 11:14, 04 June 2020
A town road will be closed to traffic for five months while a Marks and Spencer store is repaired.
St George's Street in Stamford will shut from Monday, June 22 to allow the M&S Simply Food store to be re-roofed.
The work will include the replacement of the full pitched roof, a flat roof over part of the building, and some repair to the stonework.
