St George's Street in Stamford to close for 5 months while M&S gets a new roof

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 10:29, 04 June 2020
 Updated: 11:14, 04 June 2020

A town road will be closed to traffic for five months while a Marks and Spencer store is repaired.

St George's Street in Stamford will shut from Monday, June 22 to allow the M&S Simply Food store to be re-roofed.

The work will include the replacement of the full pitched roof, a flat roof over part of the building, and some repair to the stonework.

