A main road near Stamford will close for five nights while improvement works take place.

From Monday (November 1), a road closure will be in place from 8pm to 6am between the A1175 layby to just past the Uffington Road junction, as well as near the left-turn lane.

The following diversion routes will be in use during the night works:

The Morrisons roundabout between Uffington Road and Priory Road in Stamford

A1175 diversion route: via A1175 / A1175-A15-B1524 roundabout / A15 to Bourne Road roundabout / A151 Raymond Mays Way / A6121 / Uffington Road and vice versa

Newstead Lane diversion route: via Uffington Road / A6121 (Ryhall Road) / Belmesthorpe-Newstead Lane / Uffington Road and vice versa

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: "Since starting in late August, we've fully rebuilt sections of the B1040 Thorney Road and the A16 Crowland and Cowbit roundabouts.

The diversion route for the Uffington Road closure

"However, unexpected wet weather over the past couple of months has meant we've had to reschedule the final two phases of this scheme to fit around other essential works on the road network.

"As a result, we'll now be rebuilding a section of Uffington Road in Stamford overnight next week."