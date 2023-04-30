An uneven stretch of road is being resurfaced next month.

About £200,000 is being spent by Lincolnshire County Council on improving Little Casterton Road in Stamford.

A section between Cambridge Road and the traffic lights in Casterton Road will be resurfaced.

Little Casterton Road in Stamford is to be resurfaced. Photo: iStock

The work will take place overnight, between 8pm and 6am, from Monday May 15. It should be finished by Saturday, May 20, subject to weather.

Little Casterton Road will be closed and diversions will take people along Casterton Road and the road called Tolethorpe, which runs between Great Casterton and Little Casterton.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, said: "It’s great news that we can get the section of road resurfaced.

“To keep disruption down as low as possible we are carrying out a week of overnight works in the area.

“The changes to the road surface will be very obvious and a benefit to local residents and businesses.

“Because of the nature of the work, we will have to put in a full road closure with a local diversion in place.

“These works will cost in the region of £200,000. The works will not only deliver a better road surface but also ensure the life of the route for many years to come.

“I would like to thank everyone affected by these works for their patience and understanding while our crew carries out the resurfacing.”