A residential street will be closed to traffic for more than six weeks while a footpath is rebuilt.

Work will start at Edinburgh Road in Stamford on Monday (November 6) and is expected to be complete by December 22, subject to weather conditions.

The £175,000 project will replace the footpath and create new crossing points.

Edinburgh Road will be closed for more than six weeks. Photo: Google Maps

Councillor Richard Davies (Con), who is responsible for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The footway is reaching the end of its serviceable life and we will carry out a full rebuild to improve this area for Stamford.

“New crossing points will also be installed whilst the work is undertaken to provide improved areas for pedestrians to cross the road.”

The road will be closed between Green Lane and Charles Road. Traffic will be diverted along Churchill Road and Charles Road.

Work will take place between 7.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday, but the road will be closed throughout the whole period, including weekends.

Coun Davies added: "To deliver these works will cost £175,000 and the improvement to this section of Stamford’s footpath will be a well-felt benefit to the area.

“We appreciate there will be some inevitable disruption whilst the works are happening and we will do everything possible keep this to a minimum.

“I want to thank everyone affected for their understanding and patience whilst we complete this work programme.”