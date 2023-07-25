Repairs need to be carried out to stone setts which were newly laid last summer.

Red Lion Square in Stamford will be closed for up to 10 days while contractors carry out the work.

The £1.4 million resurfacing project was commissioned by Lincolnshire County Council and completed in October 2022 after nearly six months of work, but tests have found problems with the bonding.

Red Lion Square will close for 10 days for repairs

The council’s associate director for highways, Karen Cassar, said: “We always carry out tests to ensure newly-laid road surfacing, including stone setts, meets the high standards we expect.

“Unfortunately some of the joints and bonding between the setts laid last year at Red Lion Square haven’t met the stringent quality requirements we specified in our designs.

“As a result, our contractor will be repairing these sections of the square as part of our contract with them, at their own cost.”

Work will start on Monday, September 11 for up to 10 days, allowing time for repairs and curing.

The road will be fully closed for up to 10 days, including over the weekend, but pedestrian access to businesses and residents will be maintained at all times.

The diversion route for traffic will be via Scotgate, North Street, East Street, Brazenose Lane, St Leonard’s Street, Wharf Road, St Mary’s Street and St John’s Street.

Mrs Cassar added: “Repairing these defective joints now, at the contractor’s expense, will not only save the council money and time in the future, but it will prevent further disruption down the line and ensure that Red Lion Square is durable enough to deal with the high levels of traffic it sees throughout the year.

“These works will inevitably cause some inconvenience, so I want to thank everyone in advance for bearing with us.”