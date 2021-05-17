A road due to be closed for essential repairs to Stamford tunnel will reopen a fortnight ahead of schedule because of the recent decision to cancel the 2021 Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.

A section of Barnack Road that runs over the tunnel needs to be closed for several months so that Network Rail engineers can carry out strengthening work on the railway tunnel below.

The initial plan was for two planned closures from July 3 until August 23, and then from September 11 until November 14 to allow the road to be re-opened during the popular horse trials event.

This section of Barnack Road is closed for work to strengthen the railway tunnel (47245597)

However, the decision by the organisers to cancel this year’s event due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic means the tunnel repairs can continue uninterrupted and be completed sooner – allowing Barnack Road to re-open two weeks earlier on 1st November.

Gary Walsh, route director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “The work to strengthen Stamford tunnel to make sure it remains fit for purpose for train services to run safely and reliably long into the future inevitably means some unavoidable disruption for the local community.

“We’ve worked closely with Lincolnshire County Council from outset to minimise this and agreed to pause work during the busy few weeks of the horse trials. Now the event is not going ahead, however, we’re glad to say we can continue working throughout August and September, finish earlier and bring forward the reopening of the road.”

First phase preparatory work has already begun on the tunnel, ahead of the more major structural repairs that will require the road above it to be closed. A signposted diversion will be put into place when this happens in July.