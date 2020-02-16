Two roads in Stamford are due to be closed today (Sunday, February 16) to allow work to be carried out safely.

There is a planned closure of Uffington Road, near the Morrisons roundabout and Hindmarch garage, for diseased trees to be removed by Lincolnshire County Council contractors.

It's not known if the work is still going ahead with the high winds of Storm Dennis continuing to hit the area.

Meanwhile, All Saints Street in the centre of Stamford is due to be closed today for water main work.

Planned road closures by Stamford Striders running club have been put back one week after they postponed the annual St Valentine's 30k road race due to Storm Dennis.