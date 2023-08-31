Town centre roads will be closed during a motoring event this weekend.

The Round Rutland Vehicle Run starts and ends at Market Place in Uppingham on Sunday (September 3).

The Market Place, High Street and part of Queen Street will be closed to traffic from 6.30am until 4pm to allow space for the classic cars to gather ahead of the event.

Registration will take place from 9am before participants set off on a route through the Rutland countryside at 10.30am. They will return to the town during the afternoon to enjoy entertainment at the town’s Social Sunday.