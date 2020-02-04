Nearly 750 runners will stream through the streets of Stamford on Sunday, February 16, for the annual Stamford Striders Valentine’s 30k race.

The event, in its 27th year, attracts participants from across the UK because of the attractive course, which starts in Stamford and takes runners up to Tolethorpe, Pickworth, Holywell and Great Casterton.

Green Lane and Churchill Road will be closed outside Stamford Welland Academy from 10.45am for the start of the race at 11am, and rolling closures will accompany runners along Churchill Road, Charles Road, Cambridge Road and out on Little Casterton Road.

Stamford Striders' Valentine's 30k race will take place on Sunday, February 16

There will be a ‘stop/go’ system for traffic at the junction of Tollbar and Little Casterton Road.

The road between between Great Casterton and Ryhall will be closed from 11am to midday, and Salters Lane in Tolethorpe will be closed until 2.45pm.

Road closures will be manned by a traffic management company and Stamford Strider marshals.

Uffington Road in Stamford, close to Morrisons supermarket, will also be closed on Sunday, February 16.

This closure is unrelated to the 30k run and there will be diversions in place.

