Roads will be closed to allow hundreds of runners to pass through the Stamford and Rutland area safely next month.

Stamford Striders Running Club will hold its St Valentine's 30k race on Sunday, February 13.

Lincolnshire County Council and Rutland County Council are allowing temporary road closures so 750 participants can start from outside Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane, before heading along Churchill Road, Charles Road, the west-end of Edinburgh Road, into Cambridge Road, before turning right into Little Casterton Road to leave Stamford.

Stamford Striders Valentine's 30k race will close roads to the north of Stamford

These roads will be closed for a short time from 10.45am and re-opened on a rolling basis as the last runner passes through.

Once in Little Casterton, the runners will turn left into Salters Lane, which will be closed from 11.10am for about three hours. Stop/go boards will be in use from 11.10am at the junction of Little Casterton Road and Toll Bar, and at the junction of Salters Lane and Ryhall Road.

Later, as runners return via Great Casterton, they will come along Ryhall Road until the junction at Salters Lane into Tolethorpe. Stop/go boards will be used from about 1.10pm until the last runner has passed through.

Temporary 20mph speed signs will also be used.

Emergency service vehicles will be allowed through road closures.