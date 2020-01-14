Drivers should expect delays in Stamford and Colsterworth today (January 14) as temporary traffic lights have been put in place.

Maiden Lane in Stamford has also been closed by Anglian Water until Thursday (January 16).

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place in Rutland Road and St Paul's Street in Stamford.

Roadworks in Stamford

In Colsterworth, Lincolnshire County Council's road partner Kier has put in place temporary traffic lights in Bridge End.

Drivers in Stamford and Colsterworth should expect delays until Thursday (January 16).

