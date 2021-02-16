A council will be carrying out roadworks on four streets in Stamford over the coming weeks.

Pinfold Lane is due to close for three days from Wednesday (February 24) while Lincolnshire County Council carries out roadworks.

Nearby St Leonard's Street will be closed between the junctions of Gas Lane and St George's Street over the weekend of Saturday, March 6, and a small section of St George's Street will also be closed.

Roman Bank in Stamford will close between Exeter Gardens and St Clements from Monday, March 8 for two about weeks.

