Traffic in Stamford could become worse this week with the start of water pipe works under two busy streets.

Anglian Water is due to investigate a leak in St Paul's Street and a water supply issue in Brazenose Lane. The work is scheduled between Thursday and Monday (March 23 to 27).

Roads have been busier than usual this week due to the Mid-Lent Fair, which has closed Broad Street and Sheepmarket to traffic.

The last night of the fair is on Saturday (March 25).