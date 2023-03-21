Anglian Water roadworks in St Paul's Street and Brazenose Lane, Stamford
Published: 16:00, 21 March 2023
Traffic in Stamford could become worse this week with the start of water pipe works under two busy streets.
Anglian Water is due to investigate a leak in St Paul's Street and a water supply issue in Brazenose Lane. The work is scheduled between Thursday and Monday (March 23 to 27).
Roads have been busier than usual this week due to the Mid-Lent Fair, which has closed Broad Street and Sheepmarket to traffic.
The last night of the fair is on Saturday (March 25).