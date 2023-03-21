Home   News   Article

Anglian Water roadworks in St Paul's Street and Brazenose Lane, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 16:00, 21 March 2023

Traffic in Stamford could become worse this week with the start of water pipe works under two busy streets.

Anglian Water is due to investigate a leak in St Paul's Street and a water supply issue in Brazenose Lane. The work is scheduled between Thursday and Monday (March 23 to 27).

Roads have been busier than usual this week due to the Mid-Lent Fair, which has closed Broad Street and Sheepmarket to traffic.

Anglian Water will be working in Brazenose Lane and St Paul's Street in Stamford
The last night of the fair is on Saturday (March 25).

