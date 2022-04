More news, no ads

A main town road is to close next week for repairs.

Potholes in Wharf Road, Stamford, will be filled during work during the nights from Monday, April 11, until Friday, April 15.

Wharf Road will close between Brownlow Street and Gas Lane.

Wharf Road will be closed overnight from the bottom of Gas Lane and Blackfriars Street

Lincolnshire County Council is using Balfour Beatty to carry out the work.

Diversions will be in place while roadworks are carried out

Diversions will be in place