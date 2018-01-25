Robert Loomes on Sunday Brunch

Stamford watchmaker Robert Loomes was a guest on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch at the weekend.

Regular hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy learnt about clock and watchmaking through the ages. They looked at examples of British clocks and watches from the 1650s to the present day, illustrated by Loomes own watch, made in Stamford.

Robert, 49, was invited on as vice-chair of the British Horological Institute to talk about clock and watchmaking, then and now.

Taking a watchmakers’ timing machine he checked the wristwatches of both Tim and Simon and found that both were running slow, if consistently so, to the amusement of all.

Robert also went on to talk about the current shortage of young people going into watchmaking because there is a consistent demand. Those who pass either the British Horological Institute exams or take a degree at Birmingham City University are assured of well-paid employment.

Robert said: “What fun to get to talk about horology amongst such a varied bunch of people.

“Both Tim and Simon were thrilled to see their watches tested but perhaps less so to see them running slow and to realise that the watches needed servicing!”

Robert said that fellow guest Ross Noble surprised him by chatting knowledgeably about watches in the Green Room.

Robert added: “He clearly enjoys watchmaking and promised to pay us a visit.”

The programe is available to view on demand on Channel4 until February 19.

