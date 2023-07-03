Most people who reach their 70th birthday celebrate with cake and perhaps a bit of a party.

But for keen runner Robin Ball that was not enough.

Having already completed a 69-mile run around the Isle of Wight for in the year he turned 69, Robin decided to raise his game for his 70th by running 70 miles around Rutland.

Enjoying a well-earned fry up after 70 miles on his feet

Although a solo challenge, Robin was not short of company for the run, which he completed in under 23 hours non-stop over the weekend.

He is chairman of Stamford Striders Running Club and over the course of Saturday and Sunday was joined by more than 30 club members for various parts of his route, which incorporated the Rutland Round footpaths.

“I was overwhelmed by the support - it was off the scale,” said Robin, who started and finished the 70 miles from his home in Tolethorpe.

As Robin passed the Rutland Water Parkrun start line, he couldn’t resist posing for a photo. His challenge was the equivalent to 22 Parkrun courses.

Passing Normanton Church at Rutland Water

“Every few miles new Striders came into view, giving me support and encouragement, and keeping me company so the miles didn’t seem so long.

“It was a stupid, wonderful thing to do.”

Robin, who only took up running in his late 50s, was also joined for parts of the challenge by members of his family, including wife Philippa, daughters Rachel and Vicky, and four of his seven grandchildren including grandson Freddie, 14, granddaughter Poppy, 12, and his twin granddaughters Annie and Heidi, aged eight.

Neighbour and fellow Stamford Strider Brian Kearsey ran with him during the night, and local school teacher and ultra-runner Fiona Martin stayed with Robin for more than 60 of the 70 miles.

Fiona Martin, far right, accompanied Robin for more than 60 miles

Robin is raising funds for research into Crohn’s disease, a matter close to his heart because he has a grandson who was diagnosed with the condition in 2020. His fundraising page can be found at https://tinyurl.com/RobinBall70.

The day after completing his challenge, £1,350 had been donated by sponsors.

Robin, in the blue cap, with some of the Stamford Striders who joined him

Robin Ball on his 70-mile challenge

On the home straight along Salters Lane, Tolethorpe, with his twin granddaughters

A hero’s welcome awaited on Sunday in Tolethorpe

Robin added: "I'm so grateful for the support I've received over the past few days, both on the challenge and through donations to an important medical cause."