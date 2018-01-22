Robin Hood joins Welford to declare new Stamford building society officially open

Robin Hood and his Merry Men joined Leicester Tigers mascot Welford to declare new building society The Nottingham open in High Street, Stamford.

There were a host of prize draws and a wheel of fortune at the official opening held on Friday last week. The branch actually opened in November after the building society took over seven former Norwich and Peterborough branches.

According to PR and communications manager Jane Jenkins, the public response to the official opening was “brilliant”. She said: “I went out and about in Stamford with Robin Hood during the day and the public response was brilliant. We gave out information about our new branch and the services we provide and, overwhelmingly we were told that people really appreciate having our branches on the high street. We also had new accounts opened throughout the day.”

Our photos above show, left, Little John, cluster manager Alan Cope, area manager Diane Walters, branch manager Julie Smith with Robin Hood and the Jester and right, Welford meets three-year-old Lola HoltonPhotos: Lee Hellwing