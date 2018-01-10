Robin Hood to visit new The Nottingham Building Society branch in Stamford

Robin Hood and his merry men will be swapping their home in Sherwood Forest on Friday (January 12) to officially open the new branch of The Nottingham Building Society (known as The Nottingham) in Stamford.

The new branch in High Street opened its doors to the public in November and has already been a big hit with the local community. It is one of seven former Norwich and Peterborough Building Society branches taken over by The Nottingham in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk in November and December last year - including one in Bourne.

Robin Hood, Little John and the jester will be out and about in the town today between 10am and 2pm talking to members of the public about the importance of saving for the future and carrying out random acts of kindness - including helping people carry their shopping, giving out compliments and holding umbrellas if it is raining. They will also be giving out special treats and posing for photographs.

There will also be lots going on in the branch, with a wheel of fortune offering the chance to win prizes and from 2pm there will also be an appearance from Welford, the Leicester Tigers mascot.