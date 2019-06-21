The final customers have visited a shop that is closing after 40 years of trading.

Robinson’s country clothing and leather goods was established in 1979 in St Mary's Street, Stamford.

This week the shop welcomed David and Donna Burrell from Heckington, and their dog Coco, as the last customers it will ever have.

David and Donna Burrell with their dog, Coco

The couple met owners Becca Stubbs, 31, who is leaving to pursue new opportunities, and her mum, Anne, who is retiring.

David explained that his wife had nipped to the clothing store Rapport next door and that Robinson's had caught his eye because he enjoyed countryside pursuits, and so he went in.

As a result, he and Donna were invited to mark the moment of the store's closure with a photo.

"We had no idea they were closing, and it was obviously quite a sad time for them, but they were lovely and it was very nice to meet Anne and Becca," said David.

