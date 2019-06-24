Music-lovers could enjoy a full afternoon’s entertainment at Rock on the Rec in Stamford on Sunday.

The event - part of Stamford Festival weekend - attracted people of all ages and was organised for the community by Stamford and District Lions Club.

The day began with a car boot sale from 8am, while the afternoon began with the spectacular arrival of 28 Harley Davidson motorbikes which revved their way along Rec Road and onto the field.

After that, the music began on stage and children’s entertainment got underway, running all the way through until 7pm.

Bands included Pembroke Tenneson who played covers from the 50s until the present day, quirky blues band Risky Trick, JamRoom, Stamford-based Latin rock band Los Cajones, Rebel Soul and Clarksdale Contract.

President of Stamford and District Lions Club, Gill Clarke, said: “It was a fantastic day with lots and lots of people there, great music and while the sun didn’t shine, it was warm and pleasant and didn’t rain.

“All the bands sounded great thanks to their talent and the work or our sound engineer, Graham Starkey, and I particularly enjoyed Pembroke Tenneson because they played songs I knew.

“We’re also really grateful to Ben Hurl and his girlfriend, Rebecca, who organised all the bands for us, and all the people who came along during the day to support the event.

“The other people we are very thankful to are the nearby residents, who were very tolerant considering it must have been quite a noisy day for them.”

Rock on the Rec has replaced the Lions’ Family Fun Day, although it continued to provide plenty for children, including fairground and pony rides, candyfloss and other treats.

For older people there was a beer tent, while the hog roast and jacket potato stall were extremely popular.

“We were very pleased with how the event went, and because it was so successful we will look to do something similar again next year,” added Gill.

