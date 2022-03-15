Home   News   Article

Roger Warren clocks up 50 years as a member of Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 10:00, 15 March 2022

Roger Warren first strode out onto Burghley Park Golf Course back in 1972.

And despite facing flocks of sheep on the fairways and a tree growing out of the 14th, he has continued to clock up the years at the club, and is now celebrating his 50th.

A director at Perkins Diesel, Roger joined the club on the recommendation of a colleague and initially found time to play on Saturday mornings.

