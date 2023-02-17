Door-to-door sellers have been abusive to residents.

Police have seen an increase of reports of people knocking on doors trying to sell household items.

Sgt Emma Crisp of Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings Police said that when people have refused to purchase the sellers have become abusive.

Police

"They are being pushy," she said.

"If you see someone you are not happy to converse with, don't answer the door."

She also encourages people to check all other doors are locked before answering the door, in case they are using distraction techniques to commit a theft.

All doorstep sellers must have a current pedlar's certificate, which the police force will have issued.

If they are legitimate they should show their pedlar's certificate and a form of ID when asked.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to Lincolnshire Police via 101 or the force's online reporting system.