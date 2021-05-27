A watch bought for £30 among a 'job lot' of items sold online during lockdown has sold again for £14,000 at auction in Stamford.

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual timepiece, owned by someone who lives locally, went to an online bidder in the sale at Bateman's Auctioneers of Stamford on Friday last week (May 21).

Managing director and specialist valuer Greg Bateman had inspected the watch and found it to be not only a real Rolex made about 12 years ago, but to have had 124 diamonds added, which helped generate a great deal of interest.

Describing the local owner's good fortune as 'a wonderful fairy tale', he said: "We are so pleased to have generated such a spectacular result for our vendor, not only to have confirmed for them, with our specialist knowledge and experience, that this was indeed a real Rolex, but to have sold it for them in such impressive style - they definitely came to the right place."

The last Rolex sold at Batemans to make five figures was a 1960s Rolex Submariner, which made £11,000 hammer in 2014.