Members of the Rolls Royce enthusiasts Club are gathering at Bourne on Sunday, April 22, to visit the Raymond Mays Room at Bourne Heritage Centre, and display their cars on the lawned area beside the Red Hall. The event neeeds volunteers to marshal the cars onto the site. Anyone interested should contact Carol Corliss on 01778 423629.

April 22 is also National Drive-It day, so any motoring enthusiasts with an interesting old car are also invited to take it to the Red Hall to add to the display.