The Rolls Royce Enthusiasts' Club annual rally is taking place at Burghley House until Sunday (June 23).

This is the largest Rolls-Royce and Bentley gathering in the world and makes a spectacular sight.

It includes trade and other stands, an auction of cars and 'automobilia', as well as class judging and a parade of prize winning cars.

Some of the vehicles on display at the gathering in Burghley Park (12764760)

Photo: Lee Hellwing

