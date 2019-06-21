Home   News   Article

Rolls Royce and Bentley show at Burghley Park in Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 12:42, 21 June 2019
 | Updated: 12:44, 21 June 2019

The Rolls Royce Enthusiasts' Club annual rally is taking place at Burghley House until Sunday (June 23).

This is the largest Rolls-Royce and Bentley gathering in the world and makes a spectacular sight.

It includes trade and other stands, an auction of cars and 'automobilia', as well as class judging and a parade of prize winning cars.

Some of the vehicles on display at the gathering in Burghley Park (12764760)
Photo: Lee Hellwing

