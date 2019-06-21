Rolls Royce and Bentley show at Burghley Park in Stamford
Published: 12:42, 21 June 2019
| Updated: 12:44, 21 June 2019
The Rolls Royce Enthusiasts' Club annual rally is taking place at Burghley House until Sunday (June 23).
This is the largest Rolls-Royce and Bentley gathering in the world and makes a spectacular sight.
It includes trade and other stands, an auction of cars and 'automobilia', as well as class judging and a parade of prize winning cars.
Photo: Lee Hellwing
For more ideas of things to do, click here to find out what's on.