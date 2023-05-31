Events that help unearth the past will be taking place this summer.

The Festival of Leicestershire and Rutland Archaeology has about 100 heritage events over the weekend of July 1 and 2, including a guided walk to Hallaton Castle, artefact handling sessions and a chance for children to make mosaics.

The full programme is at: leicsfieldworkers.org/festival-of-archaeology

A Roman mosaic discovered in Rutland. Photo: University of Leicester Archaeological Services

Local events include:

Marvellous Mosaics - Wednesday, July 26 from 10.30am to midday and from 2pm to 3.30pm at Rutland County Museum, Catmose Street, Oakham. Inspired by Roman mosaic fragments and pictures of the fabulous Rutland Villa mosaic, create your own marvellous mosaics. You will be able to make a mosaic style coaster, photograph frame, as well as mosaic pictures. Suitable for children of all ages. £3 per child (free for under 4s). No need to book, but places are first come, first served.



Heritage open evening - Thursday, July 13, 7.30pm, Rutland County Museum, Catmos Street, Oakham. An opportunity to discover the diverse range of heritage activities and groups in Rutland. Organised by Rutland Local History and Record Society. www.rutlandhistory.org