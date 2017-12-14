Romantic venue for proposal

When Stamford travel agent Emma Savage was asked by an excited groom-to-be to find the perfect venue for him to pop the question to his fiancee, she was only too happy to take up the challenge.

Emma received a secret email from 25-year-old Rob Hubbard of Leicester, who was eager to find the ultimate romantic location for him to propose to fiancee Amy Poynor, also 25.

Rob and Amy had been planning the trip of a lifetime travelling across Thailand in November and Rob felt this was his ideal opportunity, but he needed advice from Emma as to where in Thailand he could find that dream location.

He said: “I had an idea of how I wanted to propose to Amy five years ago but have been waiting for the right trip to do it.

“As soon as we booked Thailand I knew it was the perfect opportunity, so I emailed Emma and asked for her help. I wanted it to be exactly as I’d imagined it.”

Emma, who started her travel agency from her home in Wittering six years ago, knew Phi Phi island would be the ideal place for an engagement so spoke to her ground handler in Thailand to pick out the best spot.

She said: “As a travel counsellor I have contacts in locations all over the world who are able to do the ground work and ensure my clients are getting the best experiences.

“We spoke to the resort, picked out the perfect table on the beach and even ordered a bottle of Prosecco so they could celebrate.”

But Rob still had to get Amy to the table without rousing her suspicions.

He recalled: “We went for a walk on the beach earlier in the day and Amy saw them setting up a secluded table on the beach, which I knew was for us.

“She said we should try and book it the next night.

“Then that evening when we were getting ready she said she’d save her best dress for the next night on the beach, so I had to say I was wearing my best outfit that night and didn’t want to stand out, so she wore hers.”

And, as he had planned for years, Rob swept Amy off her feet - almost quite literally.

“I’d planned on asking her after dinner but it was quite windy and I could see the ocean rolling in so I had to ask her before we got swept away,” he said.

Back in Stamford, Emma was also anxious to know how the trip was going.

She said: “I was thinking about them all day and sent Rob a cryptic email asking if he was having a good day.

“That evening I had a reply with a photo to say she’d said yes.

“As I have booked holidays for them since I started my business, I know the family and was delighted to have been asked to help with their engagement.”

Emma added: “That’s the best part of my job, helping people make special memories which will last a lifetime.

“I want all my customers to have the best possible experience, it has to be perfect.”

The couple, who both work for Next, are now busy planning a 2019 or 2020 wedding and, with Las Vegas on the cards, Emma’s services may well be called upon again.

Rob added: “Emma is amazing and I have to give her credit – it was perfect.”

Emma is a local travel expert, based near Stamford, with over 20 years’ experience in the industry at travel firms including Thomas Cook.