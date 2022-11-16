A 100-year-old military veteran laid a poppy wreath at a Remembrance service in the town where he lives.

Ronald Priest is a resident of The Cedars Care Home, Bourne, and was asked to lay a wreath at Bourne's memorial service on Sunday.

Ronald was an accountant, before serving in the RAF during the Second World War.

Under RAF Bomber Command, his squadron helped to weaken German forces.

He flew 25 operations with 149 Squadron from RAF Lakenheath in a Stirling Aircraft. He describes the aircraft as very reliable, having four engines but unable to fly above 12,000ft.

During the war he had many life-changing experiences including a crash landing, dogfights over the North Sea and witnessing a plane crash.

Ronald's last flight for the RAF was in 1946.

Staff and residents at The Cedars commemorated those who died securing the freedom of the country by wearing poppies, and watching the televised service from The Cenotaph in London.

They were also visited by vocalist Nicky Downs, who performed a variety of wartime classics.

Resident Mary Manson added: "It is very important that we keep the memories of those who fought alive. We remember the war days well."

Rebecca Aldred, senior general manager at The Cedars Care Home said: “We have many residents with personal ties to the military and many who have experienced conflict either at home or abroad so it was important to us to mark Remembrance Day and honour the contribution of everyone involved in the world wars and in subsequent conflicts."