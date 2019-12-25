Ambitious plans to return a village hall to the centre of the community once more have reached a major milestone.

A new insulated roof has just been fitted at Careby Village Hall, thanks to £10,000 from South Kesteven District Council and £10,000 more from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The project presented a challenge for village volunteers as removing the old asbestos roof and replacing it with a new insulated roof coincided with recent heavy rains.