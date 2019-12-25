Home   News   Article

Major milestone reached in Careby thanks to South Kesteven District Council and National Lottery Community Fund

By Darren Greenwood
Published: 17:00, 25 December 2019

Ambitious plans to return a village hall to the centre of the community once more have reached a major milestone.

A new insulated roof has just been fitted at Careby Village Hall, thanks to £10,000 from South Kesteven District Council and £10,000 more from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The project presented a challenge for village volunteers as removing the old asbestos roof and replacing it with a new insulated roof coincided with recent heavy rains.

