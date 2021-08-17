Two tonnes of topsoil and compost have arrived at a charity garden in Stamford.

Members of the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley transported the earth from Alconbury recycling centre in Cambridgeshire ready for use at the Stamford MindSpace wellbeing garden at the Uffington Road allotments.

MindSpace trustees Rob Lilley, Jayne Froment and Jennie Widdot were ready to unload the delivery.

Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley has donated topsoil for the MindSpace wellbeing garden

Rob said: "The two tonnes donated by rotary was excellent news for us," adding that the raised beds will need about 10 tonnes more to complete the project.

Steve Alan from the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley added that they were pleased to continue to help community efforts.

The MindSpace wellbeing garden is being created by volunteers for residents.

To find out more or to assist with the project please contact MindSpace Stamford at info@mindspacestamford.com or phone 01780 437330.