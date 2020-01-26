The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley's Santa Fun Run 2019 raises a record £16,000
Published: 17:00, 26 January 2020
An event in Stamford which attracted 1533 runners has resulted in thousands of pounds being donated to good causes.
The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley organised the Santa Fun Run at Burghley Park in December.
It was hugely popular, attracting more participants than ever before, and raising £16,000 through sponsorship and entry fees.
