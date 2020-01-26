Home   News   Article

The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley's Santa Fun Run 2019 raises a record £16,000

An event in Stamford which attracted 1533 runners has resulted in thousands of pounds being donated to good causes.

The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley organised the Santa Fun Run at Burghley Park in December.

It was hugely popular, attracting more participants than ever before, and raising £16,000 through sponsorship and entry fees.

Stamford

