Are you touched by what is going on in Ukraine? Do you have friends or family or business connections there? Or are you simply outraged that once again conflict rages in Europe with a feeling of being powerless to do anything about it? You are not alone, writes Rutland columnist Ron Simpson.

As I write this on Friday, February 25, Russian and separatist armaments and technology are being deployed in a pre-planned way to suppress a people’s free spirit and youthful democracy. For once the pundits are right, Europe, and perhaps the world, as we know it will be changed forever. By the time you read this the dye may already have been cast.

In a sign of the times, one can keep up with a variety of observers’ interpretation of events in Ukraine by tuning in turn to the main TV channels. While some wish to suppress the more outrageous or subservient channels of communication, there is no doubt that simply switching between say the BBC, UK commercial channels, France 24, CNN and Russia Today, very different versions of the world news can be seen and heard. A similar and even less clear attempt to ascertain the facts emerges when seeking to engage via other social media. The accuracy of the picture you obtain clearly depends on who you listen or talk to.

Ukraine flag

As I write, I am able to see for myself what is happening in central Kyiv. Uppingham is not alone in utilising a webcam to promote its attributes as a small and beautiful market town. Pictures are worth a thousand words they say so, while the broadband infrastructure remains intact in Kyiv, I am able to view the city centre of Kyiv from my desk via the aptly named Independence Square webcam which live streams its pictures around the world. As part of the worldwide network of webcams the Uppingham and Kyiv webcams offer a bird’s eye view of community life while also enhancing (in normal circumstances) community safety and business security. Critically, many are independent of the state and funded by local business or tourism agencies. One fears the Kyiv cameras will quickly become a target of those who wish to draw a veil over the day to day consequences of war.

So, what other channels of accurate and independent communication might one trust. Unlike many other international conflict arenas, I cannot see a successful Russian assault welcoming the international aid agencies with their related independent infrastructure, transport and channels of communication. However, there are some glimmers of hope.

At last week’s 40th Charter Evening of the Peterborough Minster Rotary Club, Rotarian David Morris an Oakham resident and District 1070 Governor of Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland, reminded guests of the community based character of Rotary International (RI). Non-political and founded on grass roots participation and fellowship, Rotary trains and then supports International Peace Scholars in conflict locations all over the world. It also just so happens that one of Kyiv’s five Rotary clubs has in membership the International Secretary of Rotary. Rotary will therefore be doing all it can to ensure accurate community level information emerges and that practical help called for and managed by local Rotarians will be supported by the international membership.

Rotary regularly achieves success in the face of adversity. The outstanding achievements in the world wide fight against the crippling disease of polio is an outstanding example. All of its results are achieved through its far reaching network of clubs. It is often among the first to be on the scene in at a time of a local disaster.

Supporting Ukrainians may well be its next big challenge. If Rotary action to support Ukraine follows, it will not be imposed. It will be because Ukrainian Rotarians request it themselves for their neighbours and their community. Such is the core philosophy of the Rotary movement: service above self. Our thought and prayers are with them at this time.