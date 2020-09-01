Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Morrisons and Stamford Town Council to plant flowers at Uffington Road roundabout

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:00, 01 September 2020

Stamford is set to bloom again with a new wild flowers project.

Stamford Town Council has given its backing for Morrisons to plant a host of wild flowers in the town.

The initial plan is to plant a number of flowers on the roundabout by the supermarket in Uffington Road. If the project runs successfully they may look to plant flowers in other areas of the town.

Read more
EnvironmentHuman InterestStamford

More by this author

Maddy Baillie

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE