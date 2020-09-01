Morrisons and Stamford Town Council to plant flowers at Uffington Road roundabout
Published: 08:00, 01 September 2020
Stamford is set to bloom again with a new wild flowers project.
Stamford Town Council has given its backing for Morrisons to plant a host of wild flowers in the town.
The initial plan is to plant a number of flowers on the roundabout by the supermarket in Uffington Road. If the project runs successfully they may look to plant flowers in other areas of the town.
Read moreEnvironmentHuman InterestStamford
More by this authorMaddy Baillie
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)